The Volvo shape par excellence has to be the estate, just think of the iconic 240 series, the various generations of the V70 or nowadays the V60 and V90. However, over the years the Swedes have also ventured into many other body shapes, from hatchbacks such as the C30 and V40 to even coupes and convertibles under the name C70. Nowadays, the SUV takes the cake with models from the compact EX30 to the EX90. The one major silhouette that Volvo never actually tried was the MPV… Until now.

Family car and shuttle bus

This is the Volvo EM90, and you don’t have to look twice to see that this is a van. It is not a small one either, because with its length of 5.21 meters and width of 2.02 meters it puts quite a few luxury sloops in its shadow. The Volvo plays the premium card and does so with its recognizable design language. So count on Hammer of Thor lamps next to a currently illuminated grille at the front and angular rear lights that extend to the rear window. However, everything in between is mainly reminiscent of the Chinese Zeekr 009 and that is no coincidence, because the EM90 shares its technology and a large part of its bodywork with it.

However, you should not notice this too much from the inside, because the Volvo exudes your typical Scandinavian homeliness. There is room for a family of six, but after the children have gone to school, the EM90 can easily serve as a luxurious shuttle bus. For example, the second row of seats consists of heated, ventilated and massaging relax seats, while a BMW 7-style screen descends from the ceiling, although this has a diameter of 15.6 inches. In the center of the dashboard, a 15.4-inch touchscreen is responsible for most of the functions, while you operate the drivetrain through a lever with a crystal effect.

Not for the Swedes?

The drivetrain in itself is not surprising, because just like donor Zeekr 009, this Volvo is always purely electric. So count on an electric motor with 272 hp on the rear axle, which will take the EM90 to 100 km/h in 8.3 seconds. The motor draws its power from a battery of no less than 116 kWh, which you should be able to charge from 10 to 80 percent capacity in less than 30 minutes. When completely full, the Volvo should be able to drive no less than 738 kilometers, although there is a ‘but’. That driving range was measured according to the Chinese CLTC cycle, which is considerably laxer than our WLTP measurement method.

The latter says enough about the market this Volvo focuses on. The EM90 will “first come to China”, where it can be ordered immediately. It is not yet entirely clear whether the MPV will subsequently also become available on the European market, but since no WLTP measurements have been carried out yet, that will not be until today or tomorrow. There is therefore the greatest chance that this electric MPV will remain where electric MPVs are popular: the Chinese market… Which could make this the first Volvo in our memory that is not available in its home market of Sweden.