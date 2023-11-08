Created and starring Berto Romero, The Other Side premieres on Movistar Plus+ on November 23, 2023.

In a few weeks Movistar Plus+ brings us to its catalog The Other Side, a new serie horror created and starring Berto Romero (Zombies, Look What You’ve Done, From Little Red Riding Hood to Wolf).

To whet your appetite, the platform has launched the official trailer of The other sidewhich you can take a look at through the video we leave you at the top of this content.

What can we expect in the new Movistar Plus+

The plot of the series follows Nacho Nieto, a journalist specialized in the paranormal who is currently going through his worst professional and personal moment. After a failed suicide attempt, he returns to life accompanied by the ghost of his mentorDr. Estrada, mythical communicator of mystery, who died more than 20 years ago.

At that moment a virulent poltergeist case crosses into Nacho’s life in an apartment on the outskirts of Barcelona that could perhaps be the most important paranormal case in recent years.

Accompanied by the spirit of Dr. Estrada, Nacho goes to the apartment of the phenomena, where Eva and Rubén live under the help of Juana, his right hand in his old radio program.

While Nacho unravels the mystery of that house, he must also face a dark secret from his past. which directly links him to Gorka Romero, who was his research partner, and who is now the reference for mystery journalism in Spain.

Apart from Berto Romero, he makes up the cast of The Other Side Andrew Buenafuente (Zasback, The proclamation), Eva Ugarte (Look what you’ve done, The Game of Keys), Maria Botto (Emperor Code, Malnazidos), Nacho Vigalondo (Veneno, Open Windows), Albert Garcia (Rebooted), Maria Pascual (Can’s love) and Hugo Morenilla (Campamento Newton), among others.

The other side premieres in the Movistar Plus+ catalog on November 23, 2023 with a double episode. What do you think of the trailer for the series? Tell us your impressions in our comments section.