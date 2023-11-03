Created by Noah Hawley, season 5 of Fargo lands in the movistar Plus+ catalog on November 29, 2023.

This month Movistar Plus+ adds season 5 of Fargo to its catalog, the anthological black comedy of intrigue created by Noah Hawley which has millions of followers around the world.

To whet your appetite, the platform has launched the official trailer of Fargo season 5which you can take a look at through the video we leave you at the top of this content.

What the new season of Fargo is about

Being a serie anthological, this season brings us a new self-contained story with a different cast than that seen in previous seasons.

This time the plot of Fargo season 5 follows a North Dakota sheriff named Roy Tillman who is on the trail of Dorothy “Dot” Lyon, a seemingly ordinary housewife who finds herself on the run from authorities in Minnesota and North Dakota.

Although Roy’s son Gator wants nothing more than to follow in his father’s footsteps, he can never live up to Roy’s expectations, forcing the sheriff to rely on a homeless man known as “Ole Munch.”

When her deepest secrets begin to be revealed, Dot tries to protect her family from her past, but her loving and well-intentioned husband Wayne continues to turn to her mother, Lorraine Lyon, for help.

Executive director of the largest debt collection agency in the country, the one nicknamed “Queen of Debt” spares no opportunity to express her disapproval of his chosen wife to her son. But when Dot’s unusual behavior catches the attention of the deputy sheriff, Lorraine tasks her counselor and top advisor, Danish Graves, with helping her daughter-in-law..

The cast of the new season includes Juno Temple (Ted Lasso), Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Jennifer Jason Leigh (The Hateful Eight), Joe Keery (Stranger Things), David Rysdahl (Oppenheimer), Lamorne Morris (New Girl), Richa Moorjani (I never), Sam Spruell (The frozen blood) and Dave Foley (Young Sheldon).

Fargo Season 5 premieres on Movistar Plus+ on November 29, 2023. What did you think of the trailer for the series? Tell us your impressions in our comments section.