At the beginning of this month, Stellantis brought out the big guns. Because in one go it renewed the commercial vehicles of Fiat, Peugeot, Citroën, Toyota and Opel. Not that Renault panicked, because it had a brand new Master waiting in the wings to provide resistance.

Shallow muzzle

This is it, the new generation Master. Still as angular as a, er, van, but make no mistake, this is actually the fourth generation. A generation that tries to reconcile the front of the electric Mégane E-Tech with a commercial vehicle. And honestly, it suits me. With a striking C-shaped light signature, large upright grille and brand new logo in that grille.

Although we secretly hoped for a continuous light at the rear, Renault keeps TCO firmly in mind. As a result, you will not immediately notice at the rear that you are driving behind the new Master. The light clusters get a more modern signature and the new Renault logo now also appears on the back. Although the Master debuts in a beautiful blue color, the majority will of course be equipped in van white.

40 combinations

However, the revolution of the new Master will be found inside. With a central 10-inch screen that runs on Google software and therefore has integrated apps such as Waze, EasyPark and Vivaldi. Don’t worry, Android Auto and Apple Carplay are also available. The Mobilize app ensures that the fleet manager receives a lot of information in an instant. Yep, vans are also going on the connectivity tour.

Does all that interest you only moderately? We also say that the interior is more comfortable than ever. Thanks to upgraded materials and a steering wheel that comes straight from a Renault passenger car. The central middle seat can of course also serve as a whopper of a cup holder. It’s a matter of being able to lose your thermos. Although we are far from van experts, the new Master offers no fewer than 40 combinations in terms of silhouette, 4 tonnes of loading capacity (fwd) and 11 to 22 cubic meters of stowage volume. With a length and width that according to. Renault is “best in class”.

More economical diesel, wider range for EV

Although the snout is noticeably shorter than before, there is still room for a diesel in the Master. The Blue dCi diesel engine is 105, 130, 150 or 170 hp and is linked to a six-speed manual or 9-speed automatic transmission. By working on the aerodynamics of the van (in combination with the new diesel), CO2 emissions are reduced by up to 39 g/km. And you will also notice this in consumption.

Rather future-oriented? Renault also offers an electric Master. It will have an electric motor on the front axle of 130 hp (300 Nm torque) and has different battery variants. The basic version uses a 40 kWh battery and therefore has a range of up to 180 km. The “long range” uses an 87 kWh battery and sees its maximum range increase to 410 km. Unlike the diesel, the electric Master can feature V2G and V2L, making it essentially a gigantic power bank.

Could it be even crazier? Renault also has a Master on hydrogen power in the pipeline. And oh yes, what do we mean by that “unique braking system” from the intro? Well, Renault has developed an assisted braking system where the braking feeling is independent of the weight in the van. This means that drivers always exert the same “braking force” with the pedal.