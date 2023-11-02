The heart of the project was the engine, a totally new project, developed by Royal Enfield technicians to bring the bike to a higher level in terms of performance and technology. It is a unit that remains single-cylinder as on the first series, but gains 41 cc, 16 HP and liquid cooling, used for the first time by Royal Enfield on one of its motorcycles. The displacement is 452 cc with double overhead camshaft distribution capable of 40 HP of maximum power and 40 Nm of torque, values ​​significantly increased compared to the Himalayan 411. Combined with the new engine is a six-speed gearbox, another novelty for the Indian manufacturer, which until now has kept the maximum level of gear ratios on its bikes at 5. To manage the supply a Ride By Wire throttle control, which allowed the introduction of two engine maps.