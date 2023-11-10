The movie Code 8: Part II premieres its poster and we can now read the synopsis of this Netflix movie. Will the first trailer be close?

Get ready for an adrenaline rush! The first installment is a hidden gem that went unnoticed in 2019, but has now emerged as a cult phenomenon on Netflix and that is why the sequel, Code 8: Part II, will soon arrive. We already have an official poster and synopsis!

The newly released poster for Code 8: Part II has everything fans expect: mystery, action, and a touch of rebellion. Get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions as we enter the exciting world of the sequel!

Netflix

Official synopsis:

“In Code 8: Part II, Connor (Robbie Amell) is out of prison and working as a janitor at a community center, having cut ties with his former criminal partner Garrett (Stephen Amell).”

“Connor’s attempt to stay out of trouble is ruined when he is forced to help 14-year-old Pav (Sirena Gulamgaus) escape a group of corrupt officers led by Sergeant King (Alex Mallari Jr.). King uses the newly released K9 robot to track down Pav, while Connor finds himself once again asking Garrett and his team for help, but can he trust the man who put him in prison in the first place?

Creative team and star cast:

Jeff Chan returns to take the reins as director, collaborating on the script with Jesse LaVercombe, Sherren Lee and Chris Pare. The cast features talents such as Robbie Amell, Stephen Amell, Sirena Gulamgaus, Alex Mallari Jr., Jean Yoon and Aaron Abrams.

Do you want to see the movie? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section. The first installment seemed good to me, nothing more. But it must be recognized that it presented a world interesting enough to give the sequel a new chance.

For now, we do not have the exact premiere date on Netflix, but we will see it in 2024.