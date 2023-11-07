A few weeks ago, Stellantis treated all its vans to a facelift in one fell swoop. This also included the Peugeot e-Partner, which, together with the e-Expert, was treated to some fresh technology and a new nose. So you could guess that the personal version of the e-Partner, which is now known as e-Rifter, would soon follow… Although that does not mean that we have nothing new to report here.

Same battery, more range

This is the Peugeot e-Rifter in facelifted form, and you don’t have to look at it twice to distinguish it from an e-Partner. For example, the passenger van throws the closed grille of its professional brother overboard and gets a blocky imitation grille in its place. In addition, we find a set of new headlights with three LED claws as daytime running lights, in line with the rest of the range. The picture is then finished with Peugeot’s new logo on the front and the brand name spread across the tailgate, while each copy still has cool crossover bumpers and wheel arch edges.

Underneath, everything remains more recognisable. The Rifter remains only available in electric form, and it is still powered by an electric motor with 136 hp. It draws its power from the same 50 kWh battery, although it is now good for a driving range of 320 kilometers instead of the 280 kilometers of before. According to Peugeot, the e-Rifter owes this to the addition of a heat pump and a new brake regeneration system that you operate with paddles behind the steering wheel.

However, we are not yet allowed to see that steering wheel as interior photos are missing, so the same applies to the new 10-inch infotainment system, according to Peugeot. So this will probably be continued, together with the new prices.