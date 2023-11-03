Everyone and their grandmother wants an SUV these days, and you can take that literally. For example, it recently emerged that no less than half of the cars registered this year were already such a long-legged model, and Skoda is also happy to benefit from this. They recently added a new Kodiaq to their SUV range, but that does not mean that they have forgotten the lower models.

A Passat sedan, anyone?

This is the brand new Skoda Superb and indeed: it will be available again as a break and sedan – or according to Skoda: Combi and Hatchback. In both cases, the Superb does grow a bit compared to the previous generation. For example, the Combi is now 4.90 meters long or 4 centimeters longer than before, while the Hatchback grows even 4.3 centimeters at 4.91 meters. The wheelbase remains identical to that of the outgoing Superb with its 2.84 meters, because the car is on an updated version of the same MQB platform.

The fact that the new Superb is still available as a sedan is somewhat surprising because this distinguishes it from its cousin Volkswagen Passat. You can take that family bond literally because if you look closely, you will see that the Superb Combi and the Passat Variant, for example, share their doors, windows and most of their bodywork. The body of the Superb Hatchback, on the other hand, is specific to the Skoda, because the Passat no longer has a sedan version. Of course, that is not the only thing that distinguishes the Superb, because it gets a typical Skoda nose complete with octagonal grille and large LED matrix headlights. At the rear, the design is equally no-nonsense, with simple lighting and the brand name written out in bold text.

28 times clever

A bigger car also means more interior space, so get ready for more rising numbers. To start with the most spacious, the Superb Combi now offers 690 liters of trunk volume with the rear seats in place — or 30 liters more than before. If you lay it flat, a ballroom of 1,920 liters is created. This of course makes it exactly as spacious as the new Passat Variant, so for some variation we will look at the Superb Hatchback. It actually doesn’t do much worse, with a nice 645 liter trunk volume behind the second row of seats, which still leaves the majority of estate cars – and SUVs – behind.

However, that extra space is not the only interesting thing about the cabin of the new Superb, on the contrary. The car has a beautiful dashboard and an even better operating concept. You still get a choice of touchscreens ranging from 10 to 13 inches, but the most important functions are controlled by three brand new rotary knobs under the name ‘Smart Dials’. This allows you to control everything from your audio volume to your climate control or driving modes… And that is just one of the 28 ‘simply clever’ gadgets that Skoda has hidden in this interior. For example, you will find smartphone holders on the back of the front seats, while the parcel shelf can be operated electrically. There is more space in the center console than ever before, as Skoda has moved the control lever for the automatic transmission to the steering column.

More than 100 kilometers electrically

As a result, you can already guess that the new Superb is only available with automatic gearboxes, but the rest of its powertrains remain nice and traditional. You can still count on a 2.0-liter TDI diesel engine that sends either 150 hp to the front axle or 193 hp to both axles. The 2.0-liter TSI petrol engine delivers 204 hp to the front wheels or 265 hp to the four wheels. However, the entry-level car is even more interesting, because it is a mild hybrid for the first time in the Superb. It uses a 1.5-liter TSI petrol engine, good for 150 hp at the front wheels.

If you want even more electrification than that, the Superb is again available as an iV plug-in hybrid. It now combines the 1.5-liter petrol engine with an electric motor for a total of 204 hp. The most important news, however, is its 25.7 kWh battery, because it allows an electric driving range of “more than 100 kilometers”. We are not yet allowed to know exactly how much more that is. You will experience it yourself from the spring of 2024, when the first copies of the new Skoda Superb should be delivered.