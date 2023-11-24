Believe it or not, but the most controversial Porsche since the Cayenne has been around since 2009. That’s when the first generation of the Panamera was unveiled and that too was not a rear-engined sports car, but a front-engined five-door sedan. However, the business driver in particular had no problem with this and in 2016 a second generation was introduced, which further pampered the business driver with no fewer than three plug-in hybrid engines… So you know, why change a winning team?

Panamera x Taycan

This is the third generation of the Porsche Panamera and feel free to take a photo of the outgoing model, because the differences are quite small. The new model thus retains the now familiar silhouette, which takes the shape of a 5-meter-long five-door coupe. There is no talk of a Sport Turismo variant yet, but you can count on such a shooting brake to return soon. We would also like to point out the extra air scoop between the two headlights, which are now equipped with 32,000 LED Matrix pixels each as standard. At the rear, the continuous LED bar is more clearly defined, so that you now confuse the Panamera even more with the electric Taycan.

This especially applies inside, because as Porsche showed earlier, the Panamera has the same ‘Porsche Driver Experience’ concept as its electric brother. So count on a fully digital, curved instrument cluster, while the passenger also optionally gets his own display. A traditional infotainment screen is centrally located, but you do not have to operate everything via it, because underneath you can actually see physical buttons for the climate control in a high center console. There you will find more storage space than before since the automatic gear lever, just like on the newly updated Cayenne, is now located next to the steering wheel… Although that Cayenne was of course a facelift while this Panamera is brand new, right?

Well-known engines?

Well, yes and no. Porsche reveals that this third generation builds on the basis of the previous Panamera, and you also notice this in the engines. For starters, the Panamera is available as a non-electrified ‘Panamera’ and ‘Panamera 4’, both of which use a 2.9-litre V6 petrol engine. If that rings a bell, Porsche is happy to say that the engine now produces 353 hp and 500 Nm instead of the 330 hp and 450 Nm of before. The basic model accelerates to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds, while the four-wheel drive variant only needs 4.8 seconds, and they reach a top speed of 272 km/h and 270 km/h respectively.

If you think those figures are meager, then you will have to turn to one of the plug-in hybrids. Nowadays there are four instead of three and they are all more powerful than their old equivalents, although Porsche is only releasing full details of one for the time being. However, that is not the least, but the Turbo E-Hybrid that produces 680 hp and 930 Nm of torque from the combination of a 4.0-liter V8 and an electric motor in the eight-speed transmission. The result is an impressive 0-to-100 time of 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 315 km/h, but Porsche has not yet indicated whether this will be the most powerful of the plug-in Panamerae. For example, the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid produces 739 hp from a similar powertrain, so why wouldn’t that power fit the Panamera?

Leaning in the turns

The battery capacity is also identical to that of the Cayenne hybrids, so count on 25.9 kWh under the floor. This should mean that the Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid can travel up to 91 kilometers on electricity, but that is not the only asset that the plug-in hybrids will have. They also get a new ‘Porsche Active Ride’ suspension that leans into corners like a motorcyclist and can, as it were, squat through its front or rear axle to absorb acceleration and deceleration. According to Porsche, the result is an unprecedented balance between sportiness and comfort, but if you don’t need that, the standard air suspension of the basic models will also suffice.

Speaking of equipment levels: the Panamera also has a scoop there. The Turbo E-Hybrids are the first to be equipped with Porsche’s new look, which drapes all logos and trim parts in dark gray ‘Turbonite’. Later, the other models will receive the same treatment, but if you want to be the first to show off such a darkened Porsche, you will have to pay 199,620 euros for it. That is the price you have to pay for a new Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid, while you will pay 112,120 euros for the basic model with V6 and 116,340 euros for a Panamera 4. All three can already be ordered now, and the first copies will be delivered in March 2024.