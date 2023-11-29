Dacia is pretty much the Robin Hood of the automotive sector. Since the brand’s restart under the Renault flag, Dacia has been able to pick the best from the shelves of its mother house and offer it for a bargain to those who do not feel like paying out of pocket for a car. The result is impressive because their models score high in the top list of best-selling cars every year, both in Belgium and throughout Europe. So it’s time for the next move in Dacia’s master plan, and this third generation of the Duster has everything to do with that.

Scratches? No problem

You don’t have to look twice at this model to understand that we are no longer just dealing with a budget product. The new Duster takes over many features of the sleek Bigster Concept from a few years ago, as evidenced by its flared wheel arches and Y-shaped light signatures. He merges them into a tough, no-nonsense SUV, but one with off-road skills that will make many Jeep models pale next to them. The Duster has a ground clearance of 217 millimeters and approach and departure angles of 31 and 36 degrees respectively.

In addition, both the gray floorpans at the front and rear and the black wheel arch edges are made of a non-painted material. As a result, your Duster should continue to look well-groomed even after a hard life off the road — or in the city — because scratches are less noticeable… A bit like the late ‘Airbumps’ from Citroën, although Dacia’s bumper strips are not made of air . Instead, the material is called ‘Starkle’ and it is a playfully speckled plastic that consists of 20 percent recycled plastic.

Same size, more space

According to Dacia, the interior of the new Duster also contains 20 percent recycled materials, down to the rubber mats that you get in the rugged ‘Extreme’ version. It also offers washable seat upholstery, but otherwise the cabin excels in its technological progress. For the first time, the Duster is available with a fully digital instrument cluster of 7 inches, while the touchscreen measures 10.1 inches in diameter. Below you will find a number of shortcuts for the climate control, because everyone and their grandmother must of course be able to handle a Dacia.

The new Duster also improves in terms of interior space, despite the fact that its length remains virtually unchanged. However, front occupants should find more space in the width, while there would be extra legroom in the back seat. In addition, the trunk grows by 27 liters to a loading volume of 472 liters with the rear seats upright. According to Dacia, the Duster owes all this to its new CMF-B basis, which Renault also uses elsewhere, for example the Captur and the Arkana.

Relationship between performance and what price?

That platform brings another advantage, because say hello to the very first Dacia Duster with a hybrid drivetrain. The ‘Hybrid 140’ uses the same principles as, say, the Jogger Hybrid, so count on a 1.6-liter petrol engine that works with an electric motor via a six-speed automatic transmission with dog clutches. The result is 140 hp of power and 20 percent less consumption, without having to charge. The basic engine is a mild hybrid 1.2-liter three-cylinder petrol engine with optional all-wheel drive, good for 130 hp. As usual, LPG enthusiasts can also go to Dacia for an Eco-G 100 version, which keeps it at 100 hp.

The new Dacia Duster will be available in four equipment levels: Essential, Expression, Extreme and Journey. The latter two are overloaded with all kinds of technology, while the Essential basic version sticks to analogue counters and no infotainment screen. However, you immediately get rear parking sensors, cruise control and automatic headlights. That version will probably be “the SUV with the best price-performance ratio” that Dacia means, although we can hardly put that claim to the test: prices have not yet been announced.