For a few months now, Mini has been almost completely revamped. Then they launched new generations for both their most popular models: the Cooper and the Countryman. The latter will be available in more versions than ever before, because in addition to versions with combustion engines and a plug-in hybrid, it will also be available for the first time as a purely electric Countryman E. However, we were not allowed to know anything about the nicest version within the range, until now. .

Racing flags everywhere

This is it: the new Mini Countryman John Cooper Works. As always, that mouthful means that this is a sporty top version, and you don’t have to look at it twice to understand that. The front can enjoy a new bumper and a busy grille full of racing flag motifs. The same pattern returns in the new JCW logo and if you look closely, you will also recognize the blocks in the design of the new 19- and 20-inch rims. The rear is decorated with four large exhausts and we must say: even the heavily grown Countryman looks very fast.

Also on the inside you should not confuse this John Cooper Works version with any Countryman E, because everything here has a red-black look. For example, the black dashboard has a pattern of red vertical lines across it, the black seats have red stitching and the third spoke of the steering wheel, now made of textile, is woven from red and black yarn. Furthermore, the Countryman JCW remains just as handy as its less sporty brothers, so count on 460 liters of trunk space in the back and a 13 centimeter sliding rear seat, thank you.

300 hp and Go-Kart mode

However, don’t be under any illusions: the emphasis is on sportsmanship. For example, the Germans still install a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo petrol block in the front – so indeed: there are no plugs here. That engine delivers 300 hp and 400 Nm of torque to the four wheels, which were fitted with wider rubber and improved braking for the occasion. The result is a 0-to-100 time of 5.4 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h and those figures may seem familiar to you, because this Countryman JCW also shares its base with the BMW X1. Just like the X1 M35i, this new JCW also produces six horsepower less than the previous generation.

Yet everything has been done to keep the experience completely ‘Mini’, and for this the brand was allowed to rummage through BMW’s technology rack. For example, the Countryman John Cooper Works gets its own version of BMW’s ‘My Modes’ under the name ‘Mini Experience Modes’. One of those modes interests us the most, because this Countryman gets a real ‘Go-Kart Mode’. The throttle response and steering are adjusted to their sharpest and the speakers send extra simulated engine noise into the cabin. We already know the price for all that: Mini places the Countryman John Cooper Works in its configurator from 54,950 euros.