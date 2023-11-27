It had been in the air for a while now, all that was missing was the official announcement. And now, just finished in the 2023 Championship, Honda Racing Corporation announces the signing of Luca Marini. The Italian driver will join Joan Mir in the Factory Team with a two-year contracttherefore for the 2024 and 2025 seasons of the MotoGP World Championship.

The 26-year-old entered the premier class in 2021 after achieving six wins and 15 podiums in Moto2, where he finished the 2020 Championship in second place. Since joining MotoGP Marini has achieved two “long race” podiums, two pole positions and four podiums in the sprint races in 2023. The long-awaited victory has not yet arrived for him.