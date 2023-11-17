The brand name ‘Lucid’ may not mean much to you, but it is an important player in the electrical industry. With the Air, a large sedan that is also available in certain European markets, the American manufacturer has the electric car with the longest driving range in the world. However, they were not satisfied with that, oh no. They also wanted the electric SUV with the longest driving range in their range, and so it happened.

Spacious enough to sunbathe

This is the Lucid Gravity, already the second model from the young manufacturer and their first SUV. That is also one of size because with its length of 5.02 meters and width of 2 meters, it can easily be placed next to something like a Mercedes EQS SUV in our region. He does this with a recognizable Lucid snout that, like the Air, has a continuous beam at the front containing the headlights. At the back, the large overhang is particularly noticeable, which suggests that the suitcase will be spacious, to say the least.

We don’t yet know how spacious exactly, but we can already see that the Gravity will also have a front case or frunk. It turns out to be at least spacious enough for two people to sunbathe — as evidenced by the ladies in the images — and as far as real seats are concerned, the SUV seems to have at least seven. We spotted a third row of seats in the trunk, but the most important thing is of course in the front. The Gravity comes with a huge set of OLED screens, the top of which is said to be no less than 34 inches. Below this there is a large infotainment screen for most of the controls, because there are not many buttons to be found.

320 kilometers in 15 minutes

The drivetrain will still have a lever on the steering column, but for the time being Lucid remains relatively vague about what exactly it controls. We only know that there will be versions with a lot of power, because according to the Americans, the most powerful Gravity goes to 100 km/h in less than 3.5 seconds. They also reveal that the electric SUV will have a 900V architecture, which means you can pump up to 320 kilometers of range into the battery in just 15 minutes. The size of the battery remains a secret, but we do know one detail: once fully charged, the Gravity can travel 708 kilometers, which would make it the electric SUV with the longest driving range on the market.

We cannot yet fully confirm whether it will also be available on the European market. There is a good chance of that as Lucid already offers the Air in certain parts of the Old Continent. In the home country of the US, the first units must be delivered from the end of 2024, and they will be available in the catalog starting at around 80,000 dollars – the equivalent of just under 74,000 euros.