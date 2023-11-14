There is a wind of innovation blowing through the Stellantis van range and that also applies to Peugeot. The (e-)Partner and the (e-)Expert were only renewed a few weeks ago, so it was only a matter of time before the personal versions had to be replaced. This started last week with the e-Rifter, and now it is also its big brother’s turn.

Van nose

So this is the e-Traveller in a facelifted form, although you have to look closely to see that it is not an e-Expert in a chic color. Unlike the updated e-Rifter, the e-Traveller does not get a block grille to look more like the other passenger cars, but sticks to the nose of the vans. For example, the headlights with LED claws on either side flow into a closed grille by means of three black trim parts. The bumper still contains the necessary cooling slots, but these are also identical to what we already know from the e-Expert. The picture is finished with Peugeot’s new logo on the front, while the brand name is smeared across the boot lid at the back.

Even underneath, everything remains quite recognizable, because the Traveler can still only be ordered with an ‘e’ in front of its name. Each copy uses an electric motor with 136 hp, which draws its power from a battery of either 50 or 75 kWh. According to Peugeot, this engine does its job slightly more efficiently than before, although the result is somewhat confusing. For example, the version with a large battery now reaches 350 kilometers instead of the 330 of before, but the 50 kWh battery apparently turned out to be good for 224 kilometers during its latest WLTP measurements, while previously it could offer 230 kilometers. Both batteries can be charged at speeds of up to 100 kW, with the small one reaching 80 percent capacity in 38 minutes and the large one in 45 minutes.

We have not yet seen any images of the interior, although Peugeot does promise that the e-Traveller will have a new driver display and infotainment screen. The figures show that the van remains as handy as before, with 1,500 liters of luggage space when 9 seats are fitted, up to 4,900 liters with only the front row of seats in place. We don’t know prices yet.