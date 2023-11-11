Despite the significant match scheduled against Napoli, Mister Andreazzoli will have to do without the young Italian talent: the reason for the absence

Tomorrow the match between Napoli and Empoli will be staged at the Maradona, valid for the twelfth round of the Serie A championship. The Azzurri are looking for success against the Tuscans with the aim of dispelling the Maradona taboo. Andreazzoli, however, will have to deal with the injury of the most important player in the squad: Tommaso Baldanzi. The latter, in fact, picked up an injury on the eve of the match and will miss Napoli. Below is the official note from the Tuscan club: “The Empoli Football Club communicates that the player Tommaso Baldanzi suffered a blunt-sprain trauma to his right ankle and he will not be available for tomorrow’s match against Napoli as well as not being able to answer the call from the Under 21 national team.”