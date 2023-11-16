Or actually, electric driving is a kind of religion. Or even more, a religious leader will now drive electric.

You’d better be the Pope. You live quite centrally in one of the most beautiful cities in Europe, you have thousands of nuns who are there for you every day and you also receive a car as a gift. One more beautiful than the other, that is.

Because this time the Pope will not receive a Ferrari Enzo made especially for him, but a Volkswagen ID.3. And an ID.4 and an ID.5. A total of 40 electric Volkswagens are heading to the Vatican. As a result, electric driving has now really started to resemble a religion.

In the Vatican they are going to drive electric

In the Vatican they want to reduce the human influence on the climate as quickly as possible and of course the best way to do this is to drive electrically. Take note of this, because the Pope has pleased to canonize Volkswagen, so to speak, and to start driving around in their vehicles.

Volkswagen will start delivering its fleet of electric cars from the beginning of next year. As mentioned, it starts with the ID. 3, 4 and 5, but more electric cars from the VAG group will follow later.

The intention is for the entire Vatican to move through its streets emission-free by 2030.

We are especially curious about which electric car is best suited for conversion to a real Popemobile. Do you have any suggestions?

