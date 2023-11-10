November 9, 2023

Official Ducati Team: Jorge Martin can’t wait

The centaur of the Ducati Pramac team Jorge Martin did not hide and in the press conference in Sepang he declared that he would be very happy to move to the official team of the Borgo Panigale company. According to rumours, a ‘promotion’ would be possible in the event of victory in the World Cup.

“I can only say that I will be proud to continue in Pramac, but if Ducati wants it, I will be extremely happy.”

On the duel with Bagnaia: “The pressure for the title? It affects all the races. You have that time to think if you can win or if you have a lot to lose, there’s a lot at stake. Paradoxically, racing is more relaxing.”

“I like to be in the lead, I ride alone all weekend and I have confidence. In terms of strategy, when you’re fighting it’s more difficult. But I have to be ready in every situation.”

