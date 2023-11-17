Subaru may be a relatively small player in our region, but elsewhere things are different. In the US, for example, Scoobies have a bit of a cult following and the Forester has been at the top of the list for decades. The Japanese sold more than 2.6 million units of that SUV in the US alone through its four generations… So let’s guess which stage Subaru has chosen to unveil the fifth generation of the Forester.

More Ford than Forester

Indeed: this is the new Subaru Forester as recently unveiled during the Los Angeles Auto Show. There, the SUV had a completely new body, including a nose that cannot immediately be reconciled with the rest of the Subaru range. For example, there is no longer any trace of the C-shaped light signature that characterized the previous generation – and also the current Outback and Crosstrek. The rear is also thoroughly tightened and the flanks have ruggedly accentuated wheel arches, but secretly we would rather stick a Ford logo instead of Subaru’s blue oval in the grille.

Inside you are reminded of being in a Subaru. We recognize its steering wheel from the other models, not to mention the upright 11.6-inch screen on the dashboard. Nowadays it contains software that allows you to connect your Android Auto or Apple CarPlay wirelessly – it is only so modern – but those of the older style find peace in the analogue counter and the classic automatic gear lever. Furthermore, the Forester can also be easily packed with luggage, good for a small 840 liters with the rear seat in place and up to 2,100 liters when folded… All according to American measuring methods, of course.

Hybrid will follow (for Europe?)

So it’s best to take the engines with an equally large grain of salt, because the outgoing Forester also had different powertrains in Europe than in the US. This new Forester will appear there with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder boxer engine under the hood, good for 180 hp. Couple that with a CVT automatic transmission and the result is probably such an excruciatingly slow 0-to-100 sprint that Subaru hasn’t even bothered to put a number on it. As usual, that power is distributed symmetrically across the four wheels and speaking of ‘as usual’: there is no question of electrification… Or at least for the time being, because Subaru promises the arrival of a real full hybrid version in the course of next year.

It is not yet certain whether it is that motorization that we can expect on the European market. In fact, Subaru has not yet said whether it will bring this Forester to Europe in the first place, even if that seems logical to us. For example, all previous generations of the SUV were already represented on the Old Continent, and it is no secret that the Old Continent is quite enthusiastic about such SUVs. So you can undoubtedly count on a subtle copy-paste of this message within the next few months, but hopefully with some more exciting information on motor skills.