The offers prior to Good End 2023 they already started in Amazon Mexico and that means you have a great opportunity to get the video games that have caught your interest in recent months. This time, we have a limited time promotion for you that you will like if you are a fan of Electronic Arts.

Video: REVIEW – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Great EA titles are discounted for a limited time on Amazon Mexico

Amazon Mexico has a special offer for you on EA video games with attractive discounts for you to enjoy during the holiday season. There are sports titles, so if you want to take on soccer, Formula 1 racing or NFL football, you will be covered. Also if you want to live a cooperative experience worthy of a GOTY or if your interest is to embark on a Star Wars adventure.

If you want to take advantage of the great EA offers that are currently on Amazon Mexico, you just have to enter this link and select the title that you like and that fits your budget.

Congratulations to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and composers Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab on their Grammy nomination for Best Score for Video Game. pic.twitter.com/khbS4n5ods — Star Wars (@starwars) November 10, 2023

Which EA video games have a discount on Amazon Mexico?

EA Sports FC 24 (PS5) ― $674.10 MXN

EA Sports FC 24 (PS4) ― $674.10 MXN

EA Sports FC 24 (Nintendo Switch) ― $584.10 MXN

Madden NFL 24 (PS5) ― $674.10 MXN

Madden NFL 24 (PS4) ― $749 MXN

Madden NFL 24 (Xbox) ― $674.10 MXN

F1 23 ― (PS5) $749 MXN

F1 23 ― (Xbox) $674.10 MXN

EA Sports UFC 5 (PS5) ― $1099 MXN

EA Sports UFC 5 (Xbox) ― $1099 MXN

Immortals of Aveum (PS5) ― $509 MXN

Immortals of Aveum (Xbox) ― $509 MXN

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Xbox Series X) ― $674.10 MXN

It Takes Two (Xbox One) ― $449 MXN

NOTE: LEVEL UP is part of the Amazon affiliate program and receives a commission on purchases made through the links used in this post. None of the products mentioned in the post were established by the brands or the store and there is no content sponsored by them.

Remember that in this link you will find all the offers we have for you.

Stay with us, at LEVEL UP.

Related video: The best video games of the first half of 2023

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News