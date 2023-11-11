This time we propose a series of very good games for Sony PlayStation consoles with which getting bored is never an option, choose one of them to fully enter thanks to their price drop.

Sony and its offers in PS Store they do not rest and this time the discounts They speak for themselves on PS4 and PS5. Enjoy some sales in its precio original and take advantage to not stop playing with PS Plus.

We leave you several proposals with what are a quite outstanding selection of 6 very good PS4 and PS5 games for less than 8 euros each.

Because at this time when Halloween has already passed and Christmas has not yet officially arrived, what better feeling than enjoying some outstanding titles that are in limbo?

And it is that in the featured discounted games for PlayStation What do we recommend today? FPS, puzles, parkour, RPG, plataformas, rol and much more to choose from.

And we are going to start with one multiplayer and single-player delivery of a well-known first-person shooter sagawhich is not Call of Duty, of course.

Where to renew PS Plus at the best price

If you have PS Plus and want to renew your subscription, we tell you where you can do it at the lowest price of all.

See where to renew

6 very good PS4 and PS5 games for less than 8 euros each

Battlefield Hardline Deluxe Edition

Battlefield Hardline Deluxe Edition it’s a DICE game in the saga Battlefield that combines online with a detective story. He plays as Nick Mendoza, a detective seeking revenge across the country against other police officers he trusted; first of these 6 PS4 and PS5 games for less than €8.

In multiplayer you have to hunt down criminals, assault vaults and save hostages, but that’s not all because this edition has the Precision, Versatility and Suppression Battlepacks secured, as well as 10 extra gold Battlepacks; all reduced by 77% and for €6.89 in the PS Store.

Battlefield Hardline Analysis

Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition

The Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition It arrived in 2014, gaining respect, recognition and the GOTY. It was the debut of the saga Dragon Age en PS4 y Xbox One and many already have their sights set on what will come next, Dragon Age 4.

Developed by BioWare y edited by EA, is an ARPG direct sequel to Dragon Age Origins and Dragon Age II. His offer for Deluxe Edition with DLC leaves a 75% discount and available for only €7.49 in the PS Store.

Dragon Age: Inquisition Analysis

Thief: Master Thief Edition

Thief: Master Thief Edition Thief that returned as a reboot in this installment for consolas Xbox y PlayStation. He Eidos Montreal game is part of these 6 very good PS4 and PS5 games for less than 8 euros each.

Play as Garret, a shameless thief, in a city where a kind of revolution is brewing. This edition includes all the content (DLC, packs and extras) released for the game and its 85% discount leaves its offer for €3.74 in the PS Store.

Thief Analysis

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst is an action adventure very different from the rest, which after the excellent Mirror’s Edge, DICE and EA gave us a great sequel 7 years ago; continues the Faith’s story in this very good PS4 and PS5 game for less than 8 euros.

Being even bigger than its first part, it has a great story and a lot of variety of movements along with fast-paced action scenes; all this in a clear first person. The rest is after its 90% on sale and its incredible €1.99 on the PS Store.

Análisis de Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

Deluxe Edition of Mass Effect: Andromeda

The Deluxe Private Edition of Mass Effect: Andromeda takes the saga edited by EA on a mission to find a new home in the galaxy. You are the pioneer and you will have to guide humanity towards survival in the shooter RPG de BioWare.

This edition includes the Turian Soldier Recruit and Asari Adept Multiplayer Packs featuring the Turian and Asari multiplayer characters with weapons, items, and upgrades. The hope of humanity rests on your shoulders. You must ask yourself: how far will you go? Its 85% on sale and €5.99 on the PS Store make it clear…

Analysis of Mass Effect Andromeda

Locoroco Remastered

Locoroco Remastered it’s a Japan Studio game (now extinct), is a beautiful remastering of the original video game for the PSP portable from 2006 and the last of the 6 very good PS4 and PS5 games for less than 8 euros.

It is a 2D puzzle and platform game in which we can control up to six different types of LocoRoco to save their world in 40 different levels. Eat, grow and bounce around the stages and much more with its 50% offer and its €7.49 on the PS Store.

LocoRoco Remastered Analysis

And with this last nice game with a discount on PlayStation consoles, we conclude the list. We hope that some of them have caught your attention, because on the list there is a GOTY premiado en The Game Awards.

These have been 6 very good PS4 and PS5 games for less than 8 euros eacha series of digital offers with which getting bored is not part of anyone’s weekend plans.