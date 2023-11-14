The holiday season is just around the corner and it’s time to take advantage of the offers on video games for Nintendo Switch. This time, the Japanese company and Amazon Mexico surprise with the arrival of new titles to their catalog of games with a discount in this limited-time promotion.

Amazon Mexico has new discounted games for Nintendo Switch

Amazon Mexico started a special offer on Nintendo Switch video games that will allow you to buy some of the console’s great titles, mostly for less than $1000 MXN. Previously we shared a list with great gems waiting for you and the good news is that they are still available, but now there are more discounted titles like Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The discount you were waiting for to buy Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is here

What are the Switch games on offer on Amazon Mexico?

Below, we share the list of discounted Switch games and their respective prices, remember that it is for a limited time so it is now or never:

Super Mario RPG ― $1189.15 MXN

Metroid Prime Remastered ― $669 MXN

Red Dead Redemption ― $829 MXN

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom ― $849 MXN

WarioWare: Move It! ― $889 MXN

Pikmin 1 + 2 ― $849 MXN

Pokémon Legends: Arceus ― $817.38 MXN

Mario Party Superstars ― $829 MXN

Luigi’s Mansion 3 ― $799 MXN

Detective Pikachu Returns ― $819 MXN

Fashion Dreamer ― $889 MXN

Fae Farm ― $999 MXN

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD ― $849 MXN

Everybody 1-2-Switch! ― $437 MXN

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp ― $999 MXN

Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition ― $819 MXN

(li)Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition ― $669 MXN

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 ― $718.99 MXN

Kirby Star Allies ― $989 MXN

NOTE: LEVEL UP is part of the Amazon affiliate program and receives a commission on purchases made through the links used in this post. None of the products mentioned in the post were established by the brands or the store and there is no content sponsored by them.

