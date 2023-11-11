Streaming platforms and connected applications have conquered television. Therefore, the time has come to put them under control and nothing better than a smart device fully prepared for it. The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K allows us to have Android TV anywhere and today, 11 of 11we have it on sale on AliExpress.

Xiaomi It has always been known for making good products at popular prices and this television stick is no exception. As the manufacturer explains to us, being compact and portable we can connect it to any screen with an HDMI socket to turn it into a Smart TV. It doesn’t matter if it is an old television or a monitor that you don’t use, the only requirement is that it has an HDMI port and that you connect the device to the Internet via WiFi.

You can’t let it go

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K is equipped with Android TV 11. This system allows us to access 7,000 Google Play applications, but also more than 400,000 movies and series using the main streaming platforms. Among its functions we can play music and games, stream content from any device and much more.

Plus, everything will look spectacular because we have ultra high resolution 4K combined with Dolby Vision technology. That would be more than enough, but on top of that we have the incorporation of Dolby Atmos and DTS HD technology that offers more richness and realism in sounds than ever.

Everything can be controlled by Google Assistant which we can access through voice recognition. The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K has the possibility of sending content from your phone, tablet or laptop to the television with integrated Chromecast.

Connectivity is assured with Wi-Fi de 2,4 GHz/5 GHz y Bluetooth 5.0. The device can play AV1, VP9, ​​H.265, H.264, MPEG-2, MPEG-1 and extensions such as MKV, MPG, MPEG, DAT, AVI, MOV, ISO, MP4, RM.

During the 11th of the 11th of AliExpress we will be able to buy it for only 42,30 euroswhich makes it a more than recommended purchase for the vast majority of users.

