Offers on video games are not limited to a special period of the year and since we are in the run-up to the Holiday Season there are some attractive products with an interesting discount. It is always a good idea to have an additional controller, since those of the current generations are not as resistant as those of yesteryear, so if you are a PS5 user looking for a good deal on a DualSense, this will interest you.

Take advantage of the discount on this package with a DualSense and EA Sports FC 24

Amazon Mexico has a very attractive promotion that will cover you in case you want a controller for your PS5 and also a title to pass the time and have fun. This is a special package that includes a DualSense in White model and a download code for EA Sports FC 24, the first installment of the renewed Electronic Arts soccer franchise. At this moment, this combo has a 30% discount, so its price is $1749 MXN, cheaper than buying the 2 products separately.

Get a PS5 DualSense and EA Sports FC 24 at a very good price

This DualSense package for PS5 and a digital copy of EA Sports FC 24 in its version for the Sony console is sold and shipped by Amazon Mexico, so you have the best possible guarantee. If you are interested, you can purchase it by clicking on this link.

