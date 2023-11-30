At LEVEL UP we always have you covered with the best offers and although Buen Fin, Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday have passed, there are still many products available. crazy pricecon attractive discounts and with months without interestlike the one we show you below.

This GYGABYTE gaming laptop has a very attractive price

Amazon Mexico has just published a gaming laptop with a very attractive price. It is a GIGABYTE G5 KF device, with a 15.6-inch screen, 1920×1080 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. At its core, this laptop has a 4.5 GHz 12th generation Intel Core i5-12500H processor; 8 GB of RAM at 3200 MHz and expandable up to 64 GB.

Get this gaming laptop at a crazy price

Likewise, this GIGABYTE G5 KF laptop has an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 6 GB of RAM for graphics and a 512 GB SSD. From the factory, it has a Windows 11 operating system. At this time, the price of this laptop is $16,264.41 MXN and although it is an imported product, the expenses for this concept are already covered in this figure. Now, if you don’t want to pay in cash, you can opt for the attractive interest-free months that will cost you up to 15 monthly payments of $1,084.29 MXN.

