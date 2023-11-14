If Nintendo Switch can boast of anything, it is its wide range of exclusive titles and it is known that the effect of the hybrid console on a commercial level has led most of these deliveries to success with million-dollar sales. However, like every Nintendo game in recent years, finding it with a very attractive discount is not common and when that happens it is time to take advantage of the offer, as in the case of this installment of Fire Emblem.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes has a crazy price on Amazon Mexico

Amazon Mexico is already cooking the Buen Fin 2023 offers but before that happens there are already attractive promotions and if you are interested in a Switch game this will interest you. Is about Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, a Musou with strategic elements developed by Omega Force and KOEI Tecmo that is inspired by the cult Nintendo franchise. Currently, this title for Switch has a 66% discount so its price is $468.99 MXN, quite attractive since its common price is $1399 MXN.

Take advantage of the fact that Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is 66% off

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes ― Available on Amazon Mexico

What is Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes?

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes It debuted in June 2022 with a proposal that combines the strategic elements of the franchise with the Musou style, that is, combats with multitudes of enemies, so you can have the best of 2 worlds in a single video game.

The results of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes among critics and fans were very good, on Metacritic it has an average of 80 from the specialized press and 8.9 from users, so it is a purchase that undoubtedly has a guarantee everywhere. .

