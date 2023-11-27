The Super Mario Bros. movie is reduced to its all-time low price on Blu-Ray! Get it much cheaper than ever with this offer.

Don’t have the Mario Bros movie yet? If you are one of those people who prefer physical format to digital format and you like to enjoy your favorite movies in the comfort of your living room with a good Blu-Ray player, this is your moment. Have Super Mario Bros. the Movie on Blu-Ray reduced to its historical minimum price. It has a 50% discount!

The edition that has become the best-selling movie on all of Amazon now it can be yours less than €10. Its usual price is around €20. In fact, for us, it is the best way to see the Super Mario Bros. movie and, now, you will be able to get it cheaper than ever!

What does the Mario Bros. The Movie Blu-Ray include in this offer?

It is worth mentioning that this is the standard edition, so extras such as Peaches’ music video, Anya Taylor-Joy’s leadership lessons or the practical guide to the film are not included. What you have here is the best option to watch Super Mario Bros. The Movie at 1080p. No streaming artifacts and for much less money than digital versions. If you buy the Mario Bros movie in digitalthe minimum price to pay for it in HD quality is 13,99 €. If you get it taking advantage of this offer, You pay almost 4 euros less and you have it forever and wherever you want!

This edition includes voices and subtitles in Spanish and Catalan, as well as foreign languages ​​​​such as Danish, Finnish or Mandarin. Its sound is compatible with Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 systems and its maximum resolution is Full HD. Are you going to get her now? It costs only €9.97?