Once the hangover of Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday has passed, it’s time to go hunting again and capture interesting discounts that are a little more hidden. This is the case of the recent Apple Watch SE 2nd generation that concerns us today, a model presented just a few months ago (along with the iPhone 15) and that you can now purchase with a small but interesting price drop.

Apple Watch SE 2023, a very discreet renewal

He Watch SE de Apple It was an interesting proposal from the house that arrived a few years ago to serve as an alternative to those who were looking for a model not as complete as the usual Watch and, above all, with a most competitive price and tight.

Thus we met a team that did not stop taking advantage of many of the advantages of its older brother, giving up some not so essential features (for some, of course) and that became an option to take into account not only for price, but also as a wearable for children, for example, or even for old people.

If any of these scenarios push you to consider it, we remind you that this smartwatch has a retina display with brightness up to 1000 nits, in-house S8 chip, support for Siri and GPS integrated.

It continuously monitors your activity, both daily and sports, it can monitor your heart rate (notifying you of high, low or irregular peaks) and has a call function. SOS emergency and fall and accident detection -Hence it is an interesting option for older people.

Es waterproof and suitable for swimming (it can be submerged up to 50 meters) and in terms of its autonomy, it lasts up to 18 hours without needing to charge, although as always, it will depend on the use given to it.

Speaking of its charging, precisely the novelty of 2023 goes in that direction: the model presented this year comes with a magnetic charger with conector USB-C on the other end, updating compared to the previous generation cable. Its price was also reduced, which becomes even more interesting now with the discount found on Amazon.

Cheaper on Amazon

With the launch of the 2023 edition, Apple decided to slightly reduce its price. In this way, the model of Apple Watch SE with GPS in 44mm size (which is the protagonist of our offer) officially stayed at 309 euros, which now drops to 279 euros thanks to discount that you have available on Amazon Spain.

We remind you that discounted apple products do not usually last long in the electronic giant’s window, so if you are interested (either for yourself or even as a gift for this Christmas), we recommend that you do not miss it or take a long time to purchase.

The clock is sold and shipped by Amazon itselfso you have the advantage of power return it If you are not convinced with just two mouse clicks – the deadline is also now until January 31, so you have more than enough time to think about it. This Saturday you could have it at home if you buy it today. What are you waiting for?