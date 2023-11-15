The holiday season It’s the right time to get one console or that hardware de gaming that you want so much. Of course, the offers are in order and this time we bring you the best promotions that there are at this moment because it is not only about discounted consoles, devices or hardware, they also have months without interest so that the payment is more bearable.

PLAYSTATION 5 WITH DISCOUNT AND MONTHS WITHOUT INTEREST

If you are interested in getting a PlayStation 5 This is your opportunity because at this moment 2 models are on sale. The first is the standard version with a Blu-ray reader unit with a 29% discount, resulting in a price of $9,190 MXN. If you want it for months without interest, you can choose to put it for up to 15 months of $612.66 MXN, remember that the term may vary depending on your bank.

On the other hand, the package of PlayStation 5 standard edition with a digital copy of Marvel’s Spider Man 2this way you will have the console and can play immediately with the GOTY 2023 candidate. In this case, the bundle has a 20% discount and its price is $11,499 MXN with the option of up to 15 months without interest of $766.60 MXN.

Xbox Series S

In terms of accessibility, there is no better offer than that of Xbox Series S Well, it is a console that runs current generation games since it shares the architecture with its older brother, Xbox Series

That being said, you should know that the Xbox Series S In its standard model, white 512 GB, it has a 36% discount and its price at this time is $4,490 MXN with an option for 15 months without interest of $299.33 MXN.

On the other hand, available Xbox Series S standard white 512 GB model that includes a 3-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass for $5350 MXN with option for 15 months of $356.66 MXN.

Nintendo Switch

He Nintendo Switch It has been the favorite console in the holiday season since 2017 and the throne remains in the hands of the Japanese company. The hybrid console still has a lot of life and is a great option for this period of shopping and gifts.

The first offer comes with the Switch OLED special edition The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom which has a 31% discount and its price is $6443.88 MXN with an interest-free 15-month option of $429.59 MXN.

Then, we have the Switch OLED in Neon combination with a 28% discount and a price at this time of $6443.88 MXN with an interest-free 15-month option of $429.59 MXN.

Lastly, there is the switch version 1.1the second revision of the hybrid console, which has a 36% discount and its price is $4999 MXN with an interest-free 15-month option of $333.26 MXN.

Asus ROG Ally

On-the-go gaming is the thing today and the success of the Switch led some companies to bet on high-quality portable gaming experiences. In that sense, one of the pieces of hardware that has stood out the most is the Asus ROG Ally and of course there is an offer for you.

At this time, the 512 GB Asus ROG Ally has a 11% discount and its price is $15,119.20 MXN with an interest-free 15-month option of $1007.94 MXN. Good news is that it has support and guarantee in Mexico.

Laptop Gaming

Finally, we have for you one of the most attractive offers that have appeared so far, it is a laptop Dell Gaming G5525 with Ryzen 5 5600H CPU, 8 GB of RAM, 521 GB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 dedicated GPU and Windows 11. It has a 37% discount and its price is $14,399. MXN with a 15-month interest-free option of $959.93 MXN.

