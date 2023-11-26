A new Sunday has begun and you are surely looking for a new proposal to end your weekend. Because of this, we want to share with you the updated list of promotions in the Nintendo Switch eShop.

Once again, our bargain ninjas visited the hybrid console store to find the best prices on titles that deserve a chance, so we recommend you check them out.

Related Video: June Nintendo Direct: News Roundup



This is the list with the best offers

We leave you the ones that caught our attention the most and that cost less than $99 MXN:

Foot Clinic ― $38 MXN — Available until December 1 Felix The Reaper ― $35 MXN — Available until December 4 The Long Journey Home ― $35 MXN — Available until December 4 AER Memories of Old ― $35 MXN — Available until December 4 Silence ― $35 MXN — Available until December 4 Intruders: Hide and Seek ― $35 MXN — Available until December 4 Rise of Insanity ― $35 MXN — Available until December 4 Redeemer: Enhanced Edition ― $35 MXN — Available until December 4 Intruders: Hide and Seek ― $37 MXN — Available until December 4 This War of Mine: Complete Edition ― $37.49 MXN — Available until December 14

The game has received very positive reviews

As you could see, there are several deliveries that are desired for this Sunday. A good example is AER Memories of Old, a game that invites you to become a bird to explore and experience a living world full of islands floating in the sky.

In case you missed it: eShop closure on Wii U and 3DS: what happened to my games? Can I continue downloading them?

Follow this link for more news related to Nintendo Switch.

Will you take advantage of any of these promotions? Tell us in the comments.

Stay informed at LEVEL UP.

Related video: News summary



Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News