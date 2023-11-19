A new Sunday has begun and we know that these days you have been looking for good discounts for the Good End. If you still have some funds left and want to get rid of them, we want to share the updated list with the promotions in the Nintendo Switch eShop.

Our bargain ninjas visited the hybrid console store to look for the best prices on titles that deserve a chance, so we recommend you take a look and take advantage of them.

This is the list with the best offers

We leave you the ones that caught our attention the most and that cost less than $99 MXN:

Paratopic ― $38.62 MXN — Available until November 27 INSIDE ― $35 MXN — Available until November 28 Perception ― $35.50 MXN — Available until November 28 LIMBO ― $35 MXN — Available until November 28 Foot Clinic ― $38 MXN — Available until December 1 Felix The Reaper ― $35 MXN — Available until December 4 The Long Journey Home ― $35 MXN — Available until December 4 AER Memories of Old ― $35 MXN — Available until December 4 Silence ― $35 MXN— Available until December 4 Intruders: Hide and Seek ― $35 MXN — Available until December 4

Become a lonely and persecuted child

As you could see, there are several deliveries that are desired for this Sunday. A good example is INSIDE, a dark and narrative platform game that features a child who is immersed in a sinister project and must go through moments of intense action and challenging puzzles.

