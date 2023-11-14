The offers on video games are ready in the run-up to the Good End 2023 And boy, there are attractive promotions. If you are a football fan, you are probably also a fan of EA Sports FC, after all the possibility of taking the team of our loves and leading them to glory is exciting. Continuing with that idea, we have a very attractive offer if you are looking for this year’s edition.

Video: REVIEW – EA Sports FC 24

EA Sports FC 24 has an incredible discount on Amazon Mexico

Hoy, Amazon Mexico It started with a limited-time promotion that offers several Electronic Arts titles with attractive discounts. In the case of EA Sports FC 24 there is very good news because its PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch versions have a 58% discount. That’s right, you can take this year’s delivery home for less than half the price.

According to the prices that EA’s promotion on Amazon Mexico shows us at this time, EA Sports FC 24 for PlayStation 5 will cost you $674.10 MXN. For its part, the Xbox Series X version costs $674.10 MXN and if you opt for the Nintendo Switch version you will pay $584.10 MXN.

EA Sports FC 24 is cheap on Amazon Mexico, don’t miss the opportunity

Remember that EA Sports FC 24 It is the first title of the renewed soccer franchise of EA Sportswhat we previously knew as FIFA. This year’s installment includes traditional game modes such as Career and Ultimate Team, as well as Volta Football and a series of improvements throughout to provide a more realistic and fun experience.

Video: All the FIFA covers (and their curses)

