The offers are already ready for the holiday season and although Buen Fin 2023 is close, Amazon has already started the promotions. In this case, there are some products that could be yours with an attractive discount for a limited time and the best thing is that there is something to choose from.
Video: SPEEDRUN
Amazon Mexico has an interesting promotion when you buy 2 products
Amazon Mexico published a promotion in the run-up to Buen Fin 2023, which applies from today, November 15, until next November 28. The offer is basic, you only have to select 2 products from the list of available items to put them in your shopping cart and at the end of the operation you will receive a 30% discount on the total price. There are PlayStation 5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch video games, some controls, gadgets and accessories.
Get 2 products from this list with a 30% discount on the final price
What products are part of this promotion?
Below, we share the products that are included in the buy 2 promotion and get 30% off the final price:
STRAY (PS5) – $695.12 MXN
Robocop: Rogue City (PS5) – $1312.82 MXN
Red Dead Redemption (PS4) – $1258.64 MXN
Merge Games Cry Babies Magic Tears: The Big Game (Switch) – $931.41 MXN
Lords of the Fallen (PS5) – $1699.76 MXN
Robocop: Rogue City (Xbox) – $1360.40 MXN
Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap (PS5) – $388.83 MXN
Spooky Spirit Shooting Gallery (Switch) – $432.63 MXN
Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion (Switch) – $638.52 MXN
HORI OCTA para Xbox Series X | S – $1102.03 MXN
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures (Switch) – $1060.62 MXN
Oddworld: Soulstorm – Collector’s Oddition (PS5) – $1451.24 MXN
Prodeus (PS5) – $384.11 MXN
Windjammers 2 (Switch) – $441.39 MXN
My Arcade Atari Nano Player Pro – $620.30 MXN
Company of Heroes 3 (Xbox) – $579.82 MXN
Prodeus (PS4) – $341.41 MXN
Hyperkin RetroN 3 HD 3-in-1 – $1934.80 MXN
Afterglow Wave Wireless para Switch – $1088.34 MXN
F1 2019 Anniversary Edition (Xbox One) – $1181.18 MXN
Disney Dreamlight Valley Cozy Edition (PS5) – $1210.65 MXN
Control alámbrico PowerA Advantage para Xbox Series X|S – $886.91 MXN
8Bitdo RR-SNES Adapter – $269.67 MXN
HORI mando para Switch – $1748.76 MXN
Haunted House (Switch) – $599.10 MXN
HORI Wireless HORIPAD (Negro) Pro Controller – $1355.92 MXN
Neon City Riders: Super-Powered Edition (Switch) – $937.74 MXN
Ghostrunner (PS5) – $485.16 MXN
Disney Dreamlight Valley Cozy Edition CIB (Switch) – $1169.26 MXN
Trolls Remix Rescue (Switch) – $1154.34 MXN
A Little Golf Journey (Switch) – $579.30 MXN
Tomee estuche de aluminio para PS Vita – $393.91 MXN
Meta Quest 3 Estuche – $1513.46 MXN
Meta Quest 3 Interfaz de Silicón – $990.71 MXN
Meta Quest 3 Elite Correa – $1490.64 MXN
Meta Quest Active Correas – $891.51 MXN
NOTE: LEVEL UP is part of the Amazon affiliate program and receives a commission on purchases made through the links used in this post. None of the products mentioned in the post were established by the brands or the store and there is no content sponsored by them.
Remember that in this link you will find all the offers we have for you.
Stay with us, at LEVEL UP.
Related video: The best video games of the first half of 2023
Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News
Leave a Reply