The offers are already ready for the holiday season and although Buen Fin 2023 is close, Amazon has already started the promotions. In this case, there are some products that could be yours with an attractive discount for a limited time and the best thing is that there is something to choose from.

Amazon Mexico has an interesting promotion when you buy 2 products

Amazon Mexico published a promotion in the run-up to Buen Fin 2023, which applies from today, November 15, until next November 28. The offer is basic, you only have to select 2 products from the list of available items to put them in your shopping cart and at the end of the operation you will receive a 30% discount on the total price. There are PlayStation 5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch video games, some controls, gadgets and accessories.

Get 2 products from this list with a 30% discount on the final price

What products are part of this promotion?

Below, we share the products that are included in the buy 2 promotion and get 30% off the final price:

STRAY (PS5) – $695.12 MXN

Robocop: Rogue City (PS5) – $1312.82 MXN

Red Dead Redemption (PS4) – $1258.64 MXN

Merge Games Cry Babies Magic Tears: The Big Game (Switch) – $931.41 MXN

Lords of the Fallen (PS5) – $1699.76 MXN

Robocop: Rogue City (Xbox) – $1360.40 MXN

Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap (PS5) – $388.83 MXN

Spooky Spirit Shooting Gallery (Switch) – $432.63 MXN

Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion (Switch) – $638.52 MXN

HORI OCTA para Xbox Series X | S – $1102.03 MXN

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures (Switch) – $1060.62 MXN

Oddworld: Soulstorm – Collector’s Oddition (PS5) – $1451.24 MXN

Prodeus (PS5) – $384.11 MXN

Windjammers 2 (Switch) – $441.39 MXN

My Arcade Atari Nano Player Pro – $620.30 MXN

Company of Heroes 3 (Xbox) – $579.82 MXN

Prodeus (PS4) – $341.41 MXN

Hyperkin RetroN 3 HD 3-in-1 – $1934.80 MXN

Afterglow Wave Wireless para Switch – $1088.34 MXN

F1 2019 Anniversary Edition (Xbox One) – $1181.18 MXN

Disney Dreamlight Valley Cozy Edition (PS5) – $1210.65 MXN

Control alámbrico PowerA Advantage para Xbox Series X|S – $886.91 MXN

8Bitdo RR-SNES Adapter – $269.67 MXN

HORI mando para Switch – $1748.76 MXN

Haunted House (Switch) – $599.10 MXN

HORI Wireless HORIPAD (Negro) Pro Controller – $1355.92 MXN

Neon City Riders: Super-Powered Edition (Switch) – $937.74 MXN

Ghostrunner (PS5) – $485.16 MXN

Disney Dreamlight Valley Cozy Edition CIB (Switch) – $1169.26 MXN

Trolls Remix Rescue (Switch) – $1154.34 MXN

A Little Golf Journey (Switch) – $579.30 MXN

Tomee estuche de aluminio para PS Vita – $393.91 MXN

Meta Quest 3 Estuche – $1513.46 MXN

Meta Quest 3 Interfaz de Silicón – $990.71 MXN

Meta Quest 3 Elite Correa – $1490.64 MXN

Meta Quest Active Correas – $891.51 MXN

NOTE: LEVEL UP is part of the Amazon affiliate program and receives a commission on purchases made through the links used in this post. None of the products mentioned in the post were established by the brands or the store and there is no content sponsored by them.

