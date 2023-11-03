What impact do social networks have on people? And especially among the youngest? This is a complex question, but one that you have probably asked yourself on some occasion. Well, you’re not the only one. From the United States, they have attacked Meta, those responsible for Facebook, Instagram and WhatsAppwith a federal lawsuitnothing more and nothing less.

In total, there have been forty-two states that have signed a joint complaint against tycoon Mark Zuckerberg’s companies. Led by California and New York, their criticism is clear: what Meta does is totally legal and, even worse, harms the mental health of young people. That’s how forceful they have been.

Meta, Instagram and mental health

Everyone knows that the United States has always been quite concerned about the integrity and safety of adolescents, sometimes even in a somewhat disproportionate way. Music, cinema or video games have suffered persecution from various organizations due to the supposedly negative impact they could sometimes have on young people.

Seen this way, it seems that it was a matter of time before social networks occupied their interest. Only now things seem more serious, judging by the statements of those involved in the matter.

“Social networks, including those of Meta, They have contributed to a national youth mental health crisis and must pay for it. “I am proud to join my fellow attorneys general in stopping Meta’s harmful tactics and keeping children safe online,” said New York Attorney General Letitia James.

But the thing is not over, since James also has accused Meta of “intentionally designing its platforms with manipulative features that turn minors into addicts”thus creating many problems of “decreased self-esteem.”

The battle is served

The intention of this lawsuit, according to experts, is to ensure that social networks meet new requirements when allowing access to minors. For example, verifying the age of its users when creating an account, or requiring the consent and control of parents or guardians.

Relying on various laws, the complaints are various, such as that of Columbia, which has not hesitated to say that “Meta deceives about the security of its platforms”. Furthermore, they seem to be clear that social networks have a close relationship with adolescent suicides and youth depression in general.

All this matter, furthermore, arises following the leak of former Meta employee Frances Haugen, who made public some company files (an internal report) where they acknowledged being aware of the bad influence they were generating on young people, and the clear consequences of this, especially on the self-esteem of adolescent girls or the growth in anxiety of kids.

As expected, Meta has rejected the conclusions he reached with his own study, opening the door to a battle that promises to be long and intense.

Is social media really toxic? To what extent do they contaminate young people? Public opinion is clearly divided, and so are many experts. Now it will be up to the United States justice system to draw its own conclusions. Expectations are maximum.