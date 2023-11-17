Last season the Women’s Champions League totaled 55.2 million views on the YouTube channel, reaching over 230 territories and recording a 19% increase compared to the 2021-22 season

The partnership between UEFA and Dazn, global broadcaster of the Women’s Champions League, enters its third year and kicks off the new season of the championship. Yesterday and today, the group stage began on Dazn which promises all fans high-level football, with teams such as Barcelona, ​​Chelsea, Bayern, Olympique Lyon, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Rome. Last season the Women’s Champions League totaled 55.2 million views on the YouTube channel, reaching over 230 territories and recording a 19% increase compared to the 2021-22 season. Furthermore, thanks to the broadcast on Dazn, free-to-air and on YouTube, the 2022-23 Women’s Champions League final attracted 5.1 million live viewers, a 40% increase compared to last season 2021-22. This year, the live streaming and sports entertainment platform aims to break records by broadcasting all 61 matches live on the app. Furthermore, to make the competition more accessible, the group stage matches will initially also be broadcast on Dazn’s Women’s Football YouTube channel and subsequently in the Dazn premium section. Hannah Brown, co-CEO Women’s Sport at Dazn underlined the importance of this growth: “This summer’s Women’s World Cup has captured the attention and imagination of millions of people around the world. For DAZN the women’s football represents a unique growth opportunity, and by acquiring the rights for four years, from 2021 to 2025, it has demonstrated its leadership: we are working on the creation of a unique project dedicated to women’s football on a global level that can give visibility to best clubs in the world and engage an international audience through our platform and channels. We have an unrivaled high-level portfolio, with competitions such as Liga F, Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga, D1 Arkema, Serie A Femminile eBay, Barclays Women’s Super League , Women’s FA Cup and NWSL. We are investing in all areas, from high-quality broadcast and production, to widespread distribution and multi-channel marketing. This approach is fundamental to the growth of women’s football, as it will create an economically attractive environment for brands that want to approach a heterogeneous and international audience”. Dazn’s commitment to promoting the accessibility and quality of women’s football is unparalleled and is setting a new standard for women’s sport; companies are taking note of the incredible social and commercial potential that this sport has, in fact, a demonstration of this is the extension of Dazn’s global sponsorship agreements with Adidas and EA Sports until the 2023-2024 season. Both partnerships aim to bring the competition to an even wider audience and will include sponsorship and advertising from Adidas and EA Sports during live matches, in highlights and in non-live clips and content, both on Dazn and on Dazn YouTube channel.