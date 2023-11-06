(Image source: Pexels)

OECD, real family income rises. Except in Italy

Salt the real incomebut not that of the Italians. In the OECD areaaccording to what the same international organization states, increased in the second quarter for the fourth consecutive quarter, but in our country it decreased by 0.3%.

In detail, in the OECD area the figure rose by 0.5% in the second quarter of 2023 while the pil real per inhabitant grew by 0.4%. Among the economies of G7, the real income of households per inhabitant grew in all countries for which data are available, except for Italy (-0.3%). Also negative real GDP per inhabitant (-0.3%).

Canada saw the largest increase in real family income per capita (+1.2%), driven by the growth in wages of employees and self-employed workers, which partially canceled out the decline recorded in the 1st quarter of 2023. The second largest increase was recorded in the United Kingdom (0.9%), driven by increases in social benefits and, to a lesser extent, from wages of employees. In the United States, however, growth in real household income per capita slowed to 0.5% in 2Q 2023 compared to 2.3% in the previous quarter.

Il real per capita income of families and the Real GDP per capita of the OECD have been on an upward trend since the second quarter of 2022. While the two indicators have drifted apart during the pandemic Covid-19with real GDP per capita rising from a low in the second quarter of 2020 and real household income per capita falling since the first quarter of 2021, are now evolving in tandem.

The upward trend from the second quarter of 2022 was led by the United States, United Kingdom e France. Among other OECD countries, Hungary recorded the highest growth in real per capita household income in the second quarter of 2023 (3.0%) due to easing inflationary pressures. There Poland recorded the greatest contraction in real family income per capita (-3.4%), with a drop also of Real GDP per capita (-1,3%).

