Not rounding neatly to the nearest five, no, BMW is taking a name from the good old nomenclature out of mothballs.

We’ve talked about it many times: BMW has lost a bit of their mojo when it comes to type names. The basic structure has been the same for a few decades, but nowadays they are more non-descript than ever. The first number still stands for the model and the letter at the back still stands for petrol (i), diesel (d) or plug-in (e), but the two numbers in between give a rather vague indication that only makes sense if you knows the rest of the versions as well.

Numbers

That used to be different. Back then the number after the model number was almost exactly the engine size. 518i was a 5 Series with a 1.8 four-cylinder and the three grades of straight-six (2.0, 2.3 and 2.8) made the 520i, 523i and 528i. Nowadays, 520i means a four-cylinder and the 530i is the same 2.0 liter four-cylinder with more horsepower. The 3.0 liter inline six is ​​now the 540i. 545e, which in the past would probably indicate the super-powerful 4.6 liter V8, is now a 3.0 PHEV. BMW has also chosen that almost every name is a five, so no more strange ‘unrounded’ numbers. Well clear, but not entirely nice for BMW purists.

523i is back!

Well, there is good news and bad news. We have heard that there is a new BMW 5 Series G60 called 523i! This is the 523d ​​First Edition. One immediate disadvantage: it is for Japan and only for Japan.

Although you don’t miss much. The First Edition is, tastefully (as tastefully as can be with the G60), composed in white or black with 20-inch M rims and optics package black except for the grille. The latter is also illuminated thanks to BMW’s Iconic Glow.

Just a somewhat heavily decorated BMW 5 Series, with some pre-selected options from BMW so that you don’t have to make any choices yourself. Converted from yen, the BMW 523d ​​First Edition will cost 59,376 euros. A 523i is also available.

New types?

To get back to you: yes, 523d ​​and 523i. Two type names that we have not seen since the F10, 523d ​​even then. That name is not unique to the First Edition, BMW Japan simply recommends the 523i and 523d ​​as ‘the 5 Series’. In fact, the 523s are your only options on conventional fuel, your other options are the i5 eDrive40 and i5 M60.

Why does BMW call their models that way in Japan? That is not actually clear anywhere. The four-cylinder versions of the G30 were also called that. If we can make a guess: in Japan, just like in China, a lot of patents are being patented and we can imagine that someone there owns the name ‘520’. Then only 523. Renault ran into the same problem with the Clio for the Japanese market, Honda already owned that name. The Renault Clio is therefore called Renault Lutécia in Japan.

In any case, it seems more than certain to us that this is a local thing and that we do not have to count on a version between the BMW 520i and 530e. However, we would have no problem if BMW type names made sense again.

This article ‘Odd’ BMW type names are back in 2023! first appeared on Ruetir.