This Friday, November 3, before opening the palenque for his father Alejandro Fernández, the first of three that he will offer at the close of the October Festivities, Alex Fernández met with the media to reveal great news, for example, that Next January, their second daughter will arrive, whom they will tentatively call Nirvana, as long as his wife Alexia gives the definitive yes, as she assured that she has the last word.

“I am very happy to be a dad. I took Mía (his first daughter) to all the presentations, she is the number one fan.”

The other good news is that he has already recorded a new album and the first single will be out in December.

“We have had a restructuring change in my career,” he noted, since the first album was produced by his grandfather Vicente and the second by Edén Muñoz. “And this new material will be incredible, we are going to release a song dedicated to my grandfather in December on his (death) anniversary. The album is spectacular and we will release a new single every one or two months.”

Regarding returning to the arena for the October Festivities, he noted that he returns with more tables. “We have had a lot of experience since the first palenque that was here, now I am more relaxed, I enjoy the shows more, I learn a lot from my dad and well, what better teacher could I have than him. And the show is great when we both sing, it is my favorite part.”

And so it happened, after Alex performed some songs like “This life (How beautiful is this life)”, “I will love you” and “Through the glass”when his father was already singing on stage, he invited him to sing with him “Divine women” and “Forgiveness”In addition, “El Potrillo” sang “Las mañanitas” for him because it was his birthday. There was no better way for Alex to celebrate another year than singing for the Guadalajara public.

