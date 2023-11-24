Through a statement, relatives of the deceased actor Octavio Ocaña reported that on December 4, the oral trial stage will begin on the case of the actor, known for the series “Neighbors”, who lost his life on October 29, 2021.

It was reported that this stage, of which there is no certainty about the duration, will feature the testimonies of 60 to 80 people, who will appear in court; The family said they were confident in the process to seek justice for Octavio’s death; There is already one detainee for crimes such as abuse of authority and intentional homicide.

The death of the popular actor shocked the country at the end of October 2021, while the family has sought justice in the legal instances for the case since then.

