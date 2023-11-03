Suara.com – Member III of the Indonesian Financial Audit Agency (BPK), Achsanul Qosasi alias AQ, was questioned by the Indonesian Attorney General’s Office regarding the alleged corruption case in the project to provide 4G Base Transceiver Station (BTS) infrastructure and supporting infrastructure for packages 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 of BAKTI Kominfo in 2020 -2022, on Friday (3/11/2023) today.

Head of the Legal Information Center (Kapuspenkum) of the Indonesian Attorney General’s Office, Ketut Sumedana, said that the examination was scheduled to take place at 09.00 WIB in the Round Building of the Deputy Attorney General’s Investigation Directorate for Special Crimes (Jampidsus).

“According to the schedule at 09.00 WIB,” said Ketut to journalists, last Wednesday (1/11/2023).

The examination of Qosasi was carried out after the Indonesian Attorney General’s Office received permission from President Joko Widodo or Jokowi.

As is known in Law Number 15 of 2006 concerning the BPK, law enforcement officers are required to obtain permission from the president to examine members of the BPK RI.

Ketut said that President Jokowi had given permission since last Tuesday (31/10/2023).

“Already received permission,” he said.

Achsanul was mentioned by the defendant Galumbang Menak Simanjuntak as the Main Director of PT Mora Telematics Indonesia in the trial of the BTS 4G BAKTI Kominfo corruption case at the Corruption Crime District Court (Tipikor), Central Jakarta, on Monday (23/10/2023).

At that time, Galumbang revealed that the figure of AQ was Achsanul Qosasi, member III of the BPK RI.

“Do you know who AQ means? Facing AQ?” asked the Prosecutor at the Corruption Court, Central Jakarta, on Monday (23/10/2023).

“Yes Mr Achsanul,” answered Galumbang.

“Achsanul who?”

“Qosasi,” Galumbang said briefly.

During the trial the Public Prosecutor (JPU) also confirmed to the defendant Irwan Anwar as Commissioner of PT Solitech Media Sinergy regarding the figure of AQ. At that time, prosecutors were investigating the flow of money worth IDR 40 billion through Sadikin Rusli to BPK RI.