O2’s rivals have introduced new offers in recent weeks and the operator has decided, with the intention of not being left behind, to recover what is considered your best fiber and mobile rate. It may not have been in their plans when they recently stopped offering it, but with this move they confirm that they are ready to bring in the heavy artillery.

In the month of September, O2 had a tariff active that served as a springboard for many undecided users to choose to make the leap to this operator’s service. Not in vain, the company offered a fiber and mobile proposal with good capacity at a price that was difficult to resist. Now that successful rate is available again.

Fiber and mobile for 35 euros

You may remember it, because the rate, as we told you before, came to enjoy significant popularity. This is a pack that consists of fiber and mobile at a monthly price of 35 euros. The fiber capacity offered is 300 Mb, while You will receive the 5G mobile line with 35 GB. To this you have to add the possibility of adding extra mobile lines (up to a maximum of four) at a price of 5 euros for the 10 GB one and 10 euros for the 40 GB one.

If you had been wanting to buy it when it disappeared as quickly as it arrived, the good news is that you now have it available again. But be careful, because what the market has already shown us is that these types of extremely cheap rates They usually disappear quickly. Operators like O2 use them with the intention of hitting the table and getting customers forcefully, but based on different factors they decide to remove them from their offer schedules. As usual, we don’t know how long the 35 euro offer will be available again on O2, but it is always better not to risk it and make the purchase as soon as possible.

What conditions does it have?

The PDF document on the O2 website clarifies all the information that you must take into account about contracting this rate, but We are going to summarize it for you below. so you can stay up to date more easily. First of all, as you could already imagine, the mobile line that you will receive will have unlimited calls to both national mobile phones and landlines. You can also send SMS without limit, while in terms of data, although 35 GB is included at maximum speed, if you use it up you will be able to continue browsing at 128 Kbps. This will not incur any extra charge.

You will also have a landline with the same calling conditions as the mobile line, and both the router and the installation are done for free. Also, don’t forget that, How are we talking about O2?, the network line that you are going to use will be that of Telefónica. This reason is what has led many users who had fiber and mobile with Movistar to switch to O2 knowing that they will continue on the same network, but they will have to invest less money monthly to have the service.

The rate of 35 euros per month does not have any type of hidden additional charge and, on the other hand, there is neither permanence nor any type of penalty for canceling the service. In case you need it or is more comfortable for you, you will be able to share data between all the extra lines you have and the one you use as the main one. The intention is that you can enjoy a service that is comfortable and that gives you enough flexibility so that you can squeeze all your GB without obstacles.

With all this in mind, and knowing the impact it had in the month of September, it is very possible that O2 will return to achieve the desired effect and gain new subscribers thanks to this rate. Its availability for more or less weeks will possibly depend on the movements its rivals make or the number of new users it consolidates in the coming days. For now, the fact that it is available again is very good news.