Scoring after eight minutes from the penalty spot, Italiano’s team fails to double their lead and risks a draw without shining. But we enjoy the primacy given the simultaneous draw between Ferencvaros and Genk, against whom qualification can come in the next round

The victory we needed, but how much effort. Fiorentina returns with the necessary but limited success from the Serbian trip to the Cukaricki pitch, which had conceded three goals from Ferencvaros, two from Genk and even six in the first leg in Florence, while the Viola advanced with a very narrow 0-1 thanks to the penalty converted in the 8th minute by Nzola.

From a qualifying point of view, having reached the halfway point of the group with 5 points on par with Ferencvaros and Genk, Italiano gets the three points he needed and which gives him the solitary lead in Group F at +2 over the Hungarians and Belgians, who drew 1- 1 in Budapest: Fiorentina can close the game in the next round against Genk, on 30 November at Franchi, before finishing at home to Ferencvaros in the last round. Of note in the 21st minute was the brief suspension for racial insults to Ndiaye, the home team’s player: the spectator responsible for the gesture would have been identified, not belonging to either the Viola or Cukaricki support, but rather a local person, given that he played in Leskovac, 300 km from Belgrade.

Lined up at the start with Ikoné and Sottil in attack with Nzola, in front of the Bonaventura-Maxime Lopez-Duncan midfield, for the Viola the match was already going downhill after five minutes. With Nzola brought down in the area by the home goalkeeper Filipovic, clear contact sanctioned by the German referee Schroeder with the penalty kick, even before the long VAR review. Thrilling conversion from the spot by Nzola himself, who had won the penalty: very central conclusion of the former Spezia striker, relying on the Serbian goalkeeper’s dive to the right, which he almost risks blocking with his feet. However, Fiorentina doesn’t bite first, doesn’t propose, and then even ends up retreating, leaving the home striker Adetunji to become the protagonist first with a header, then sought from the flanks, then anticipated by Christensen.

risk and risks

It is the omen of the loudest of alarm bells, the opportunity devoured in the 52nd minute by Kovac, who, caught all alone by a cross from the right by Ndiaye with the goal wide open in front of him, ends up shooting the easy ball very high for the equalizer. After the shock, Italiano tries to wake up his team with a triple substitution: Brekalo, Mandragora and Parisi inside instead of Ikoné, Duncan and Biraghi. Brekalo himself shouted for the second goal by turning into the area a quarter of an hour from time, with Filipovic saving for a corner. But another of the substitutes, Mandragora, is forced to make way for Arthur due to an injury that has generated apprehension in the left knee area, which will need to be better evaluated upon his return to Florence. He also worries Pierozzi by falling badly on his head from an aerial duel, although he then recovers. Sigh of relief, and sigh of relief at the final whistle: minimum effort with maximum result, but now Fiorentina looks down on the rest of the group.

