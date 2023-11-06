NVIDIA and ASML are the two Western companies that are being most affected by the sanctions against China deployed by the US. Neither of them can provide their most sophisticated solutions to their Chinese clients, and in all likelihood in the future the portfolio of products they can sell them will be reduced further. The next package of sanctions will come into effect on November 16, and from that day on NVIDIA will no longer be able to sell its A800 and H800 artificial intelligence chips in China. Neither does its GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, the most powerful it has.

Jensen Huang, the CEO of NVIDIA, has vehemently maintained for months every time he has the opportunity that the US Government has not chosen the ideal strategy. As can be expected, this executive defends the commercial interests of his company, but he has built his speech around a statement that hardly admits of discussion: “If China cannot buy GPUs for artificial intelligence from the US, it will simply manufacture them itself.” .

The machinery is already in motion. In fact, MetaX, Alibaba, Biren Technology, Moore Threads, Innosilicon, Zhaoxin, Iluvatar CoreX, DenglinAI or Vast AI Tech are just some of the Chinese companies that They are already developing advanced chips for artificial intelligence applications. However, the decline of NVIDIA in China especially favors Huawei, which already has Ascend AI chips ready to try to fill the gap in the market that the company led by Jensen Huang will leave in just ten days.

This Chinese chip is 3.7 times more powerful than NVIDIA’s A100 GPU according to Nature

In recent months, several reputable Asian media outlets, including UDN, have claimed that some Chinese companies specializing in graphics and artificial intelligence hardware, such as MetaX or Moore Threads, have recruited engineers from AMD and NVIDIA. The coincidence of the Chinese economic muscle, its great industrial resources and the knowledge from the West lend credibility to the plans of the companies that I mentioned in the previous paragraph.

The Chinese ACCEL chip delivers 4,600 INT8 TOPS, a figure much higher than the 1,248 TOPS of the NVIDIA A100 GPU

In this situation, the article published in Nature by several Chinese scientists from Tsinghua University has erupted like a real hurricane. In their text, these researchers describe in great detail the architecture of an analog chip for artificial vision that is, on paper, extremely efficient from an energy point of view and ultrafast. It does not seek to confront any artificial intelligence algorithm, only computer vision tasks, but in this area, according to its designers, It is 3.7 times faster than NVIDIA’s A100 processor when both are faced with the same intensive image classification task.

We might consider this to be bragging, but it most certainly is not. Tsinghua University is one of the most reputable scientific institutions in China, and it is reasonable to accept that your paper has passed verification by Nature reviewers. The most interesting thing about this chip is its ability to combine photonics and analog computing to deliver theoretical performance higher than that of the A100 GPU. The latter reaches 1,248 TOPS INT8, while the Chinese integrated circuit with ACCEL (All-analog Chip Combining Electronic and Light Computing) architecture is close to 4,600 TOPS.

In addition, he has another important asset in his favor. The EAC (Electronic Analog Computing) unit of this chip has been manufactured using 180 nm CMOS integration technology, a very mature lithography and much less sophisticated than the most advanced ones currently in production. It is difficult to determine to what extent their performance would improve if much more advanced lithography were used in their manufacturing, but in theory they should improve significantly. Of course, for the moment these integrated circuits cannot be manufactured on a large scaleso they still have to overcome the challenge of leaving the laboratory and entering the semiconductor mass production nodes.

