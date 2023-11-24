Artificial Intelligence makes microchip manufacturers rich

Artificial Intelligence is starting to bear its economic fruits, especially for those companies that have believed and invested in it. First of all OpenAI, the “mother” of ChatGPT, which is doing well even allowing itself to fire and rehire Sam Altman, the CEO, a true guru of the subject, in a few days. The second is even more successful.

This is Nvidia, the American number one in super microchips which not only reached its all-time high on the stock market, but presented a quarterly boom. The microprocessor company has in fact presented super growth data in its quarterly: a turnover of 18.12 billion dollars, a +206% compared to the past year and a +34% compared to the previous quarter.

Artificial Intelligence, Ndivia with revenues grown by 85%

Record profit at 9,243 million dollars, an improvement that few can boast of 13 times compared to the same period last year. Happy shareholders because share profits also grew 12 times in a year and 50% compared to the previous three months. Overall in the nine months of 2023 Nvidia increased revenues by 85% (38819 million dollars) and exploded net profit six times to 17,475 million dollars. The secret of so much success?

At the moment there is a lot of demand and no high-level competitor on the horizon. Given this reality, the words of CEO and founder Jensen Huang could only be satisfying: “Our strong growth reflects the broad transition from the generic industrial platform to accelerated processing and generative artificial intelligence.” The impact that artificial intelligence has had on Nvidia has been impressive and has allowed it to fully enter (1.23 thousand billion in value) into the stock market club of “trillionaires” where there are only Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google) and Amazon.

Artificial Intelligence, a “monster” that opens new frontiers of business

According to the CEO, business in the sector is open to all language model-based start-ups, consumer Internet companies and global cloud service providers. The short future for these “chosen ones” seems to be rosy because business software companies are adding Artificial Intelligence drivers and assistants to their platforms and the companies themselves are creating “tailor made” artificial intelligence capable of automating the largest industries in the world. “The era of generative artificial intelligence is taking off” and Nvidia seems to be perfectly ready and with its engines already well underway.

