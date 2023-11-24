The technological war between China and the United States adds a new chapter. As we have seen, both economic and military powers have been applying mutual sanctions against you. Beijing has restricted the export of key metals for the semiconductor industry while Washington has done the same with some hardware components specifically designed for the development of artificial intelligence (AI).

NVIDIA, which is the leading GPU manufacturer for AI-focused data centers, did not sit idly by. As several of its products were affected by US sanctions, it decided to create alternative versions capable of overcoming the increasingly demanding export controls. This came as a relief to many Chinese tech firms thirsting for advanced hardware, but unfortunately they will have to wait.

The long-awaited H20 chip is delayed until 2024

The catalog of the firm led by Jensen Huang has chips as powerful as the NVIDIA A100 and H100 that cannot be sold to China, a country that represents a quarter of its income from supercomputing components. The news NVIDIA L2, L20 y H20for their part, were approved by the Department of Commerce to arrive in the Asian giant, although one of these models will not be able to land as soon as expected.

According to Reuters, NVIDIA is having to overcome several setbacks of its own to manufacture the NVIDIA H20. The GPU should have been officially launched on November 16, but problems were detected integrating the chips into servers. In this way, according to the sources consulted by the news agency, the official arrival of NVIDIA’s H20 GPU in China will occur between February and March of next year.





A delay of this nature may not go unnoticed in the current context. The rise of artificial intelligence has inaugurated a race between several nations, including China and the United States, to master this important discipline. One of the elements to achieve this, however, is necessary to have an impressive calculation capacity, something that

It is achieved with chips such as those designed and marketed by NVIDIA.

For NVIDIA this means higher sales and therefore higher revenue. Now, there is no guarantee that NVIDIA will be able to market its graphics approved by the Department of Commerce indefinitely. The A800 and H800 graphics cards launched last year evaded export controls for approximately 11 months until they were caught by them and prevented the manufacturer from selling them in the Chinese market.

At a technical level, according to a leaked spec sheet by HKEPC, the new NVIDIA H20 would arrive with 96 GB of HBM3 memory, 4 TBs of bandwidth and would work under the Hopper architecture. It would offer a performance of 1 TFLOPS en FP64. The NVIDIA H100 SXM, for example, has Hopper architecture, 80 GB of memory, 3.35 TB/s of bandwidth and is capable of reaching 34 TFLOPS of performance at FP64.

