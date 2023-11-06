Not just a “lifestyle characterized by conviviality, adequate rest and regular physical activity”. The Mediterranean diet is also a “sustainable” dietary model, with “benefits for health, the environment” and the economy. These are some of the results that emerged from two studies published in international journals, whose main authors are Antonino De Lorenzo, director of the Department of Biomedicine and Prevention of the University of Rome Tor Vergata, and Laura Di Renzo, director of the School of Specialization in Health Sciences. nutrition at the University’s Department of Biomedicine and Prevention.

The first study, conducted by De Lorenzo and his research group, entitled ‘Evaluation of the benefits in terms of sustainability of adhering to the Mediterranean diet during the Covid-19 pandemic in Italy’, is published in ‘Nutrients’ and focuses not only on identifying the effects of the Mediterranean diet on the health of Italians, but also on environmental and socioeconomic sustainability during the coronavirus pandemic. The Mediterranean diet, a note highlights, “is not just a lifestyle, but also a sustainable food model that includes distinctive elements such as biodiversity, seasonality, culinary activities and traditional, local and eco-compatible food products”.

The results, integrated over time by data on sustainability, are the result of a 2020 survey conducted on a sample of 3,353 Italians between 18 and 86 years old, through the Google Forms platform. The final data was used to show adherence to the Mediterranean, conventional and organic diet, calculating the ecological (CO2) and water (H2O) footprint and the costs for purchasing food. The data – Tor Vergata reports – show statistically significant differences in CO2 emissions and H2O consumption between the 4 BMI (body mass index) groups, in which the group with the lowest BMI was associated with a reduction in CO2 and H2O. Therefore, reducing your BMI through the Mediterranean diet not only has a positive effect in terms of health sustainability, but also environmental sustainability.

With respect to socioeconomic sustainability, it is highlighted that as adherence to the Mediterranean diet increases, costs for weekly shopping decrease. In particular, for low adherence a cost of 97.2 euros per week was observed, for medium adherence 94.2 euros per week and for high adherence 90 euros per week. Furthermore, the results of the study demonstrate that the Mediterranean diet also has high economic sustainability, therefore representing the first step in the fight against food insecurity.

The second study, ‘Differences in the effectiveness of treatment with the Mediterranean diet in relation to sex: a pilot nutrigenomics study’, conducted by De Lorenzo’s research group and published in ‘Genes’, focuses on the different effectiveness of the Mediterranean diet , in particular on gene expression linked to oxidative stress, in relation to sex. Oxidative stress – the note recalls – occurs when there is a failure to neutralize the excess of reactive oxygen species (Ros) through the use of antioxidants, leading to various pathologies. On the contrary, it is known that the Mediterranean diet has a positive impact on health, acting as a preventive and predictive factor for cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, neurodegenerative diseases, metabolic syndrome and tumors.

The pilot study was conducted on 17 healthy subjects between the ages of 18 and 65 (59% women and 41% men). All participants underwent in-depth checks before and after 8 weeks of treatment with a Mediterranean diet: blood tests, measurement of weight and height, genetic analysis of 10 genes involved in oxidative stress. Each subject followed a Mediterranean diet customized to their nutritional needs for 2 months, maintaining their lifestyle unchanged. A significant decrease in strength endurance is observed in males. In particular, the Mediterranean diet seems to induce an increase in white muscle fibers in men, thus inducing an improvement in explosive strength at the expense of resistance.

Significant differences in diastolic blood pressure were also observed between the sexes before treatment, which flattened out after treatment. In particular, higher diastolic blood pressure values ​​were observed before treatment in males, although within a normal range, compared to females. This may be due to several factors intrinsic to both sexes, such as physiological mechanisms and hormonal profiles, age-related changes and measurement techniques. The Mediterranean diet – they underline from Tor Vergata – has therefore contributed to a reduction in diastolic blood pressure in males. There were significant differences between the sexes regarding high-density lipoprotein HDL with the consumption of Mediterranean meals, with an increase in the female sex. Finally, it was observed that the Mediterranean diet resulted in a significant over-regulation of the genes regulating cholesterol metabolism and blood pressure, ApoE and Ace, in females.

This study therefore underlines how the Mediterranean diet is associated with improved physical and mental health, helping to reduce the risk of chronic-degenerative diseases, reducing inflammation and improving the circulatory and respiratory system. In relation to sex, it has emerged that this diet is more effective in women in positively influencing lipid metabolism, in particular HDL, and blood pressure levels, thanks to the hyper-regulation of genes related to them.

Such evidence – concludes the note – allows us to combine the knowledge acquired so far in classical medicine with the diagnostic power of new analyzes in the field of nutrigenomics and nutrigenetics. This allows us to make the patient increasingly central and aware. In this context, further investigations into the interaction between diet, gene expression and sex-specific responses can help to further personalize the diet and contribute to health and well-being, from a One Health perspective.