“The case of the nurse who posted her image on social media while drinking from a chamber pot undermines the decorum and dignity of herself and her colleagues. For this reason our professional association, which has among its main tasks that of avoiding behavior contrary to ethics, has already summoned the person in question who will have to account for his action according to professional ethics and, if necessary, put in place the right remedies so that neither the profession nor the relationship it has with citizens can be damaged by the attitudes of the all useless and vulgar”. Thus Mariacristina Magnocavallo, president of the Order of Nursing Professions (Opi) of Campobasso-Isernia intervenes, with a note released today, on the episode reported by the association ‘Hands off Hippocrates’ with a live broadcast on Facebook.

“Our code of ethics – continues Magnocavallo – guides nurses in communicating also via social media, adopting behaviors inspired by decorum, correctness, respect, transparency and truthfulness. The nurse, also through the use of social media, can communicate in a scientific and ethical way, seeking dialogue and discussion to contribute to a constructive debate, but in no way must create damage or undermine the image of the entire professional community that she emerges mortified on an ethical, deontological and cultural level from certain attitudes and certain manifestations. Situations that could damage the professional credibility of the nurse are not acceptable and the professional association – concludes the president – will guarantee this”.