Suara.com – A man named Nurcahya (30), was arrested by the police for committing fraud by publishing a fake People’s Wanted List or DPO.

Tambora Police Chief, Kompol Putra Pratama, said that the suspect was arrested while at his house, Jalan Sawah Lio, Jembatan Lima, Tambora, West Jakarta, Friday (3/11/2023).

Putra said that the suspect Nur started carrying out his actions in September 2023.

During his action, the suspect took photos of his victims via their social media. Next, the suspect took the Tribata Polri logo and then entered the target’s name in the DPO for the drug case.

“The suspect made a fake, unauthorized police report made using a cellphone in a format taken from Google and then edited,” Putra told reporters at his office, Tambora Police, Friday evening.

In total since last September, nine people have been registered as fake DPOs. After that, the perpetrator asked for a certain amount of money, so that his name would be removed from the fake DPO list.

Of the nine victims, two of them had deposited money worth IDR 500 thousand to IDR 1.5 million.

“After the victims found out that they were being sought by the police, they looked for the perpetrators to ask for the perpetrators’ help so that they would be willing to help them so that the DPO could be removed from the Police database,” he said.

After the victim gave a certain amount of money, the perpetrator then changed the list of names of the victim’s DPO by editing it.

“Then they were shown that the police report had been changed so that their names were no longer there,” said Putra.

Putra explained that from the results of the victim’s examination, they chose to give money to the perpetrator because they didn’t want to bother dealing with the police.

Putra appealed to the public not to immediately believe in fraudulent methods and to immediately report them if found.

For his actions, the perpetrator was charged with Article 372 and Article 378 of the Criminal Code in conjunction with Article 263 of the Criminal Code concerning Fraud.