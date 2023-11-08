The executive project has been approved, followed by the publication of the tender on 10 November and the awarding of the construction sites by 31 December

The restyling work on the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence will begin in January. And they must be completed by 2026, as required by the timing of the works financed by the Ministry of Culture. Meanwhile, another step forward has been made with the approval of the executive project which will be followed by the publication of the tender (10 November) and the awarding of the construction sites by 31 December.

the works at the francs

—

The municipal administration, through a note, has already made it known that in January 2024 it wants to start with “the preparatory works for the main contract, starting from the Railway Curve, with the demolition of the structures built for the Italy ’90 World Cup “. It will therefore be a part of the stadium that will no longer be accessible to fans during the works. A fact already foreseen, so much so that that sector was not sold by subscription at the beginning of the season.

the expense for Florence

—

The works will begin with a first tranche of works with the money already allocated, i.e. 151,308,000 euros, which include all the restoration, repair and reinforcement interventions of the existing structures subject to restrictions, including the Maratona tower, the helical staircases, the new bleachers for the Curve, for the Tribunes and the coverage of the stadium, starting from the Fiesole side. To complete the work on the original project, the Municipality’s hope is to see the 55 million of the Pnrr, first inserted and then cut, returned. If there were no refinancing, the funds would still be identified in another way, also considering the assignment of Euro 2032. Finally, it remains to be understood where Fiorentina will play when the works finally come to life.