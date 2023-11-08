Voge expands its range at Eicma 2023 with the new Trophy 525CU, a cruiser that can be driven with an A2 license. The 2024 Trofeo 525CU is designed with features capable of putting every driver at ease, such as the reduced saddle height from the ground (710 mm) and the low weight (178kg). The design is the classic custom one, with double satin silencer with black protections and end parts, mirrors on the sides of the handlebars and license plate holder on the rear wheel.

To push the motorbike a 494 cc DOHC parallel twin engine liquid cooled, capable of delivering a power of 47,6 CV at 8,500 rpm, with a maximum torque of 44.5 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The declared maximum speed is 160 km/h. The high-speed gearbox is assisted by the slipper clutch; the final drive is belt driven.

As for the suspensions we find upside down fork and a pair of rear shock absorbers combined with the steel swingarm. The disc braking system relies on J.Juan components, with radial mount calipers and ABS anti-lock system.

I alloy wheels are 16″ and are fitted with 130/90 front and 150/80 rear tyres. Traction control is standard.

The circular instrument panel hides a color LCD display; There is also a USB socket. The lighting system is full LED.