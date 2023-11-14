One of the most popular manufacturers in the world of smart locks has today launched its fourth generation with which to offer greater compatibility with the standards that are beginning to dominate the market and offering something that has been requested for quite some time: more autonomy.

Same format, but with improvements

Move remains faithful to its design language, so the new Smart Lock y Smart Lock Pro They remain identical to the current model they had in their catalogue. Thus we find a lock with a rectangular body with an upper part like a round knob that has a mobile ring with which to unlock the lock manually if necessary.

Yes, they are the same as the previous ones, but the secret is inside. And the manufacturer announces a new design in the electronics and software, which allows for better performance in general. This is achieved thanks to the incorporation of the Matter communication standardwhich use Thread to establish communications much more efficient and faster than Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

As if that were not enough, the battery of these new locks now reaches 6 months of autonomybeing a 30% longer lasting than in the previous generation, although we do not know if everything is limited to the new electronics or if, on the contrary, the batteries have also changed. Be that as it may, it is an interesting point, since in the Nuki Smart Lock 3.0 the battery suffers quite a bit.

New plugins

The brand continues to update its catalog of accessories, and now presents the new KeyPad 2 Proa keyboard to unlock the lock by code that offers a more professional and durable finish, and that has the possibility of being integrated into the wall or the door, since it is possible to connect it directly to the network to avoid using batteries.

Also compatible with Matter, the price of this new security keyboard is 349 eurosand can be purchased today through the manufacturer’s website.

Price of the new Nuki Smart Lock 4.0

The new generation of the lock will come in two versions:

Smart Lock: The most basic model without Wi-Fi connectivity, but with Bluetooth (Thread support from 2024). It has a price of 169 euros, and you will need the jumper in case you want to open it remotely without being close to it. Available in white.

Smart Lock Pro: With metallic and resistant finishes, this model includes integrated Wi-Fi connectivity so you can take control of the lock no matter where you are. It also includes the rechargeable battery module and compatibility with Matter. Its official launch price is 279 euros. Available in black and white.

Both locks are available on the official Nuki website, and can be purchased from today.

Fuente: Move